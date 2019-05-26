Harlingen, TX - Thomas Allen Senesac age 79, entered into eternal rest May 21, 2019 at Harlingen Medical Center surrounded by love of family. Born May 25, 1939 in Fowler, Indiana to Polet W. Senesac and Agnes M. Senesac. Thomas was a retired landscaper and served proudly in the United States Marines Corps., he was honorably discharged.



Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sue, Wanda Senesac and Celeste Bender.



He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his wife, Maria Tovar Senesac, children, Ivonne Senesac, Mitchel Buck, Kristal Wallpe (Jeff), step children, Robbie Abner Tovar and Orpha Taylor; Grandchildren, Michael Wallpe, Samara Wallpe, Joseph Wallpe and step grandson, Vinny Tovar and brother, Wayne Senesac.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer of the holy Rosary to begin at 6:30 pm and a Service of prayer to begin at 7:00 pm in the evening. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Tovar Family Cemetery, Sebastian with full military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205 and VFW Post 2410. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary