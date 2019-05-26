Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
For more information about
Thomas Senesac
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:30 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Tovar Family Cemetery
Sebastian, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Senesac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Allen Senesac

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Allen Senesac Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Thomas Allen Senesac age 79, entered into eternal rest May 21, 2019 at Harlingen Medical Center surrounded by love of family. Born May 25, 1939 in Fowler, Indiana to Polet W. Senesac and Agnes M. Senesac. Thomas was a retired landscaper and served proudly in the United States Marines Corps., he was honorably discharged.

Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sue, Wanda Senesac and Celeste Bender.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his wife, Maria Tovar Senesac, children, Ivonne Senesac, Mitchel Buck, Kristal Wallpe (Jeff), step children, Robbie Abner Tovar and Orpha Taylor; Grandchildren, Michael Wallpe, Samara Wallpe, Joseph Wallpe and step grandson, Vinny Tovar and brother, Wayne Senesac.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer of the holy Rosary to begin at 6:30 pm and a Service of prayer to begin at 7:00 pm in the evening. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Tovar Family Cemetery, Sebastian with full military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205 and VFW Post 2410.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now