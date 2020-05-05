Port Isabel, TX - Thomas John Huebner of Port Isabel, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Valley Regional Hospital in Brownsville, Texas. He was born on December 22, 1948 in North Platte, Nebraska to Kenneth and Aletha Knapp Huebner. Tom was an active Boy Scout and National Rifle Association marksman while growing up. He attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School. At North Platte High School he excelled as a member of the Bulldog Football, Basketball, and Track teams. He graduated from North Platte High in the Class of 1967. He began college at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln and transferred to the University of Texas - Austin. He then entered the University of Texas Law School and graduated in 1972. He continued to live in Austin and worked for the State of Texas practicing law in the Comptroller's Office. In 1991 he opened his Law Office in the 'Austin Building' on South Padre Island, Texas. He was a well-known Attorney on the Island until his retirement in 2016.
To his family and friends, Tom was known as a dedicated cat owner, political enthusiast, prolific sports fan, and as a profound cigar aficionado. His heart belonged to his wonderful, kind wife, Mollie, their pets, their home in Port Isabel and their beautiful condominium in the Pacific coastal town of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mollie, and his parents Ken and Aletha. His living family includes brothers Jim (Sue) Huebner, Charles (Kathy) Huebner, and Paul (Connie) Huebner. His stepdaughter, Melissa Caramonta, and step grandson Anthony Caramonta. Nephews and Nieces Sara (Andy) Johnson, Rebecca (Neil) Magnuson, Adam Huebner, David (Amanda) Huebner, Samuel (Michelle) Huebner, Jesse (Carin) Huebner, and Hannah (Amar) Bajric. He also leaves behind many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, grand nieces and nephews, colleagues, business associates, and lifelong friends.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory in San Benito, Texas. Cremation was chosen by Tom preceding his passing. No funeral services will be held. You may sign the online guestbook at www.thomaegarza.com and send words of comfort to Tom's family at Huebner's Lawn and Garden, 620 East 8th Street, North Platte, NE 69101.
To honor Tom, donations are suggested to the Laguna Madre Humane Society in Port Isabel at www.lmhsclinic.com; or to an organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 5, 2020.