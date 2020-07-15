Harlingen - Thomas Joseph Prechel (Tom) was 88 and living in Harlingen, TX when he passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 of natural causes at his home.
Tom was born on March 20, 1932 in Spencer, IA. He is preceded in death by Albert (father), Rosemary (mother), Jim (brother), Rita (sister), Al (brother), and George (brother). He is survived by his wife Jean, sons Mike (Marcia) and Jim (Bethany). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Megan, Matthew, Emma and Ethan.
Upon graduating from the University of Iowa in 1955 he was drafted into the Army were he served during the Korean War. Later he became the personnel director for a large insurance company in Chicago, Il. He moved to Harlingen in 1970 to with his partner to start the Valley Datsun car dealership. He later became a land developer and home builder in the 1980s.
Tom was a man of many talents and interests including: an avid pilot, a pianist, a ham radio operator, a computer scientist, a wood worker, teaching, and flying model airplanes. But most of all he loved his family and sharing life's experiences with them. He was a man known for his wit an humor and he could always bring a smile to those that he was with.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Bruce Leibert and his staff at Valley Baptist - Family Practice Residency Clinic for their compassionate care and support.
A memorial visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 17, from 5-7pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen. For more information please call Buck Ashcraft at (956) 423-3636.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice
.
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com
.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.