Brownsville - Thomas Odell James went to be with his Lord and Savior 16 August 2019.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and overall outdoorsman, but most of all, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Ramirez James in 1996 and together they laughed, loved and lived life to the fullest with their pride and joy being their baby grandson, Daysen.
Born in Harlingen TX, Thomas grew up racing motocross wearing his lucky number #32 traveling the circuit with his family. He later attained national recognition wearing #62 subsequently turning pro in 1976. His passion for motorsports fueled his dream of working alongside his father at Brownsville Sports Center founding three generations of their family owned business.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Linda; son and daughter-in-law, Dustin and Baylee James; grandson, Daysen; father and mother, Leon and Shirley James; multiple cousins, nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Tina Messina James; grandparents, Weldon and Bessie James and T.J. and Marguerite Graham.
A celebration of Thomas's amazing life will be held 11 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home with burial following at Mont Meta Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Monday, 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 18, 2019