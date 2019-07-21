|
WALLENTA
IT1 (SW/AW)
Thomas R. Wallenta, 59, of Las Vegas NV, passed away in the evening of July 6th, 2019.
He was born November 9, 1959, in Racine, WI and was the 4th of 6 children to Robert and Patricia Wallenta. Shortly, after graduating high school, he joined the United States Navy and proudly served for 13 years. He was a big man standing at 6' 7" and his opinion, love for his country, family, friends and football were as big as he was.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Wallenta, 5 children, Danielle Ayala, Tina Baarspul, Ryan Copley, Kali Wallenta, Cashay Engineer, and 6 grand children.
His family will be having a celebration of Life ceremony on July 28th, 2019.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 21, 2019