Harlingen - Thomas Richard (Tom) Forrest of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Toledo, Ohio to Ernest John Forrest and Helen Eugenia Bell Forrest on April 16th, 1935. He married Emma De la Garza on December 26th, 1963 in Donna, Texas.



Tom went to Roy Miller High School and achieved various Administrative Certifications from Pan American College and Texas A&I University. He worked as a Teacher and Assistant Principal in the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District for over 40 years. Tom was an avid deer hunter, sportsman, teacher, friend, mentor, family man, and traveler.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James Forrest; and his wife, Emma Forrest.



Tom is survived by his son, Thomas Richard (Rick) Forrest of Austin, Texas; son, John David Forrest and daughter-in-law Rebecca Swank Forrest of San Antonio, Texas; his granddaughter, Bree Forrest and grandson, Tyler Forrest also of San Antonio.



Funeral services will be on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX at 10:00 am with burial to follow at 11:00 am at Garden of Memories Cemetery.



The Forrest family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Nicole and Danny Vargas who were a blessing to Tom and his entire family in the last few weeks.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 16, 2019