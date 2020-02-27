|
Elgin, TX - Thomas Sacks Ries was 90 years old and living in Elgin, Texas when he passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 of a massive stroke at St. David's Medical Center.
He was born in Harlingen, Texas to parents Gustav Wendell and Florence Martin Ries on June 8, 1929. Thomas graduated from Harlingen High in 1947. He served his country with the U.S. Navy from December 1948 to December 1952. Thomas was the mechanic supervisor in Harlingen and in Austin where he retired from the post office after 23 years. He lived in Austin and in 2008, he married Alma Schmidt Ries and lived in Elgin. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, making sausage, and fixing anything that needed to be fixed. Thomas was raised Baptist and was a member of the Elks Lodge #1889, Post 2410 and SPJ Hall.
We remember him at 75 years old roofing his daughter's shed and painting the outside of her 100 year old house. At 80, he was clearing the brush and putting up fence posts at Alma's house. At 90, he was still clearing brush and mowing lawns. Two weeks from this he drove from Elgin to Bastrop to order some parts, but did not tell anyone until after the fact.
Thomas is survived by his wife Alma Schmidt Ries; sons Ron Ries, Jon (JT) Ries and wife Gerri; daughter Karen Flores and husband Troy; three grandchildren Travis Ries, Boedy and Frankie Flores. He is preceded in death by his best friend "Tammy" (his dog).
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Harlingen-Combes Cemetery with Pastor Sam officiating.
