Thomas H. Sandlin went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019 peacefully at home at the age of 79.
Tommy is preceded in death by his Father, Charles Sandlin, Mother, Minnie Ola Sandlin and son, Benjamin Sandlin.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Dolores Silva Sandlin, daughters, Dana S. Sorenson, Norma Cruz (Oscar), Nora L. Cruz and Nelda J. Cruz, 9 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters.
Tommy was born in Harlingen, TX graduated from Harlingen High School Class of 1958 and continued to support HHS football, baseball and softball programs there after. He was a service manager at several car dealerships in the lower Rio Grande Valley. He was a car enthusiast, an avid hunter and fisherman as well. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held today January 3, 2019 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm with a Chapel Service of Christian burial to begin at 2:00 pm with Deacon Catarino Villanueva as celebrant. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.
Honored to be his pallbearers will be Jay Davalos, Daniel J. Davalos, Gilbert De Leon Jr., Thomas Cruz, Oscar Mata Jr., Rene Benavides Jr., Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters, Gabrielle Renee De Leon, Dolores A. Cruz, Francisca J. Cruz, Carlota E. Cruz and Miranda L. Cruz.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550. You may send condolences at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 3, 2020