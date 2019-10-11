|
Harlingen, TX - Tomas Gonzalez, 77, went home to the Lords Heavenly Kingdom on Thursday October 10, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. He was born August 17,1942 in Harlingen, TX to Mr. & Mrs. Francisco Gonzalez and Elena Torres. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was honorably discharged. He worked for Federal Express for many years.
He is survived by a Sister, Esther Gonzalez Brownlee and a Brother, Candido Gonzalez. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Tomas is preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings.
Visitation will be held Friday October 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm, Friday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Harlingen Combes Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205 and Post 2410.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Oscar Gonzalez, Aaron Gonzalez, Pete Gonzalez Jr., Benjamin Gonzalez, Leo Gonzalez and Ariel Gonzalez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 E Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. You may send condolences at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 11, 2019