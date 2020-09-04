Harlingen - Tomas "Tommy" Gutierrez, 64, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend; went to his eternal rest Friday, August 28, 2020.



Tommy was born April 12, 1956 in La Feria. He was a devout Christian and a member of St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church in La Feria. He worked for Velcon Filters in Harlingen from 1977-2004 and he was currently working for Palmer Steel in McAllen from 2004-present.



Tommy will be forever remembered by his wife of 39 years, Joy Gutierrez; daughter, Jennifer (Jesse Sanchez) Gutierrez; sons, Joseph (Amber) Gutierrez and Adam (Tara) Gutierrez: Grandchildren, Erin, Julian, Peyton, Paxton, Reece, and Alvina; brothers and sisters, Dominga (Victor) Martinez, Janie (+ Robert) Betancourt, Betty (Aniceto) Garcia, Lorenzo (Angie) Gutierrez Jr., Teresa (+ Miguel) Gallegos, Lucy (+ Manuel) Ybarra, and Tito Zavala; sister-in-law, Mary Gutierrez; and brother-in-law, Robert Gamez.



Tommy is preceded in death by brothers, Antonio Gutierrez and Demetrio Gutierrez; sisters, Brigda Gutierrez, Guadalupe Reyes, and Elena Gamez.



Tommy was a simple man; he loved his family and hunting trips with coworkers & friends. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Tommy never met a stranger, he always helped people in need. He was honest, dedicated, generous, and a great listener. He always said he would rather be the giver than the receiver- because if he could give he had plenty. Tommy was always a straight shooter he would say "Do you want me to tell you the truth or what you want to hear."



A celebration of Tommy's life will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 in Heavenly Grace Funeral Home Chapel. Gathering hours will be from 2 pm to 8 pm with the family present from 5 to 8 pm. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm with those who would like to share after.



In lieu of flowers please send a donation to: St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.



