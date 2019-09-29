Valley Morning Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCaleb Funeral Home
900 West 4th Street
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Tomas Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tomas Perez


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tomas Perez Obituary
ELSA - Tomas Perez, 86, of Elsa, TX, passed away on September 26, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. Tomas Perez was born in Elsa, TX to Baldomera Cisneros Perez and Vicente Perez on December 29, 1932. Tomas Perez is preceded in death by his son Miguel Angel (Mike) Perez, his parents, and his brother Manuel Perez.

Mr. Perez is survived by his 10 children Cynthia Ann Perez (Beatriz), Tomas Perez Jr. (Cynthia), Luis J. Perez, Rose Marie Martinez (Albert), Arturo Perez (Carla). Terry D. Renteria (Rolando), Ruben Perez, (Esther), Andrew Perez, Catherine Victoria Fenz, (Darren), Daniel Perez. Former spouse, Teresa P. Perez, Sisters Elena Serow & Sara Gomez, brother Santiago Perez; 19 Grandchildren: Nicholas Perez, Cianna Perez, Jules Perez, Arturito Perez, Claudia Perez, Christina Martinez, Teresita Renteria, Joseph Martinez, Alicia Perez, Gabriel Renteria, Miguel Perez, Mia Perez, Catherine Fenz, Sofia Perez- Gomez, Miriam Perez, Matthew Fenz, Miguel Renteria, Caroline Fenz and Lourdes Renteria. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Tomas Perez Jr, Luis Perez, Arturo Perez, Ruben Perez, Andrew Perez & Daniel Perez.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, with a 7:00 pm rosary at McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco, TX. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, 2:00 pm at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church Weslaco, TX. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCaleb Funeral Home
Download Now