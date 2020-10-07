San Benito, Texas - Tranquilino "Quilo" Ramirez peacefully passed into the arms of his Savior and Lord on October 2, 2020. He was born to the late Fortino Ramirez and Esperanza Pavon de Ramirez on July 6, 1930 in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico.
Desiring to make a better life for himself, Tranquilino immigrated to the United States in 1953. He possessed a strong work ethic and was employed in the air conditioning and heating industry for 15 years. He then went on to own and operate Ramirez & Son Air Conditioning for the next 20 years. Tranquilino was also a man of great faith and faithfully attended Templo Bethesda Iglesia Santa Pentecostes.
He enjoyed watching baseball and boxing; however, his greatest joy was spending time with his family, most especially his grandchildren.
Tranquilino was preceded in death by his parents, Fortino and Esperanza P. Ramirez; a son, Rudy Ramirez; and his sisters, Rosa, Victoria, and Elmira.
Left to treasure Tranquilino's memory are his children, Dora (Allen) Itz, Jorge (Christi) Ramirez, Alfredo (Roxanne) Ramirez, Tranquilino Ramirez, Jr., and Armando (Rachel) Ramirez; grandchildren, Christopher Itz, Charlie Ramirez, Michelle Ramirez Winget, Michael Ramirez, Alfredo Ramirez, Jr., Jennifer Ramirez, David Ramirez, Vanessa Ramirez, and Daniel Ramirez; and great-grandchild, Roselyn Ramirez. He is also survived by his sisters, Feliciana Ramirez, Maria Valdez, Maria Elena Ramirez, Yolanda Ramirez, and Guadalupe Muno.
The Ramirez family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A prayer service will begin at 7 o'clock on Wednesday evening. (The prayer service will be available for viewing via live-stream at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
.) A graveside service and interment will take place Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tranquilino's grandchildren, Michelle Ramirez Winget, Michael Ramirez, Christopher Itz, Freddy Ramirez, Jenny Ramirez, David Ramirez, and Daniel Ramirez.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
All guests must wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing while visiting the funeral home.