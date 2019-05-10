Valley Morning Star Obituaries

San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
(956) 361-9192
Ubaldo T. Gonzales


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ubaldo T. Gonzales Obituary
Rio Hondo - Ubaldo T. Gonzales 80 passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1938 in Las Yescas, Texas to Manuel & Beatriz Tijerina Gonzales.

Ubaldo was a graduate of San Benito High School, and a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Lebanon Conflict. He had a love for horse racing, hunting, fishing and antiquing. He retired as a Construction Supervisor after 50 years of service, and was of the Christian faith.

Preceded in death by his parents Manuel & Beatriz, and his sister Rebecca Martinez.

Left to celebrate his memory will be his wife Noemi Gonzales; children: Gloria (William), Lisel (David); grandchildren: Jordan Eastep, Harrison Eastep, Wesley Wheelock, and Levi Ezekiel Wheelock. Numerous nieces and nephews, special friends Ramos Family of Las Yescas, hunting and fishing buddies, and special close cousin Beba Elvia Vicinaiz.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, May 10th with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11th at San Anaquitas Cemetery in Rio Hondo.

Honor to serve as pallbearers are David Wheelock, William Eastep, Harrison Eastep, Lalo Ramos, Hermilo Alvarez, and Michael Flores. Honorary pallbearers: Don Wilkett, Tracy Fairies, Marvin Crow, Juan Ayala, Jr. Flores, Lupe Martinez, and Jesse Aleman.

Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77 San Benito 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 10, 2019
