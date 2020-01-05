|
Valente Cruz 98, of Harlingen entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He passed away in hospital surrounded by his family following a brief illness.
He leaves behind 11 children, Marina, Valente Jr., Graciela, Noemi, Maria Elena, Virginia, Cristina, Joe, Rosa Linda, Elvira, Gloria, 15 grandchildren, as well as 17 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Valente is preceded in death by his wife Elvira Cruz, his parents, Felix and Marina Cruz, three sisters and two brothers, son Jose Luis, and daughter Cristela.
He was born in Matehuala, San Luis Potosi on May 21, 1921 and spent most of his working life involved in the construction of many of the public buildings in Harlingen and throughout the Valley. With his beloved wife Elvira, he supported and raised 11 children.
Visitation will begin Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM with a rosary from 7:00 PM through 9:00 PM at the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel in Harlingen. Mass will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Harlingen with interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.
The family extends their gratitude to Valente's son Joe who lovingly cared for Valente since 2016 and to home health providers Susana Andrighetti and Magdalena Villarreal for the compassion, kindness, encouragement and gentle care they provided to Valente.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 5, 2020