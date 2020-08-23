Harlingen - 10/02/1925- 08/10/2020
Born October 2, 1925 in the small farming community of McCloud, NE to Henry and Anna Klein Roth, immigrants (immigrated 1907) from Eastern Russia. The fourth and youngest child with three older brothers. She survived the Dust Bowl and the Depression of the 1930s. Mrs. Bowman regaled her family with tales of blinding dust storms as such a common occurrence that the family had strings and wires around the farm that the family could follow back to the home, without any vision, as opening the eyes would risk irreversible cornea damage. Her family overcame the most difficult of times; she never lost sight of the struggles they endured to keep the family farm and food on the table.
Graduated High School and completed two years at Doane University in NE, young Miss Bowman made the great leap of faith to apply for work in the Pentagon, moving to nearby Alexandria, VA. Her organization and knowledge were instrumental in raising her profile and increasing responsibilities, as she would become personal secretary to the Secretary of Commerce.
In 1960, she married Col. George S. Bowman Jr., widowed father of 3, in Alexandria, VA. She raised his 2 young sons, as her own, (daughter, Diane was already raising her own family) foregoing her career. As Col. Bowman assumed increasing leadership responsibilities and rank, Mrs. Bowman established her niche in various community services, as the family traversed the country with the Marine Corps.
Col. Bowman eventually became Major General Bowman and retiring from active duty, assumed the responsibility of Commandant of the Marine Military Academy in 1972-1979. Mrs. Bowman became the surrogate mother of the entire Corps of Cadets at the Academy. Her work in the Valley Community again, reflected her organization, knowledge and determination to improve the resources available to the indigent and high needs citizens of Harlingen.
In 1982, Mrs. Bowman became a charter member of the P. E. O. Sisterhood, a philanthropic educational organization that provides educational opportunities and grants to women with purposeful educational and business goals.
Mrs. Bowman was a very proud supporter of the Loaves and Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley, and their work to provide Dining Hall, Shelter and Food Bank. She often recruited her daughter and granddaughters to support the annual style show luncheon that provides funds for the food and shelter of those in need.
Mrs. Bowman was a Rotarian and member of the local Republican Party.
Mrs. Bowman is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, sons Denham and George S. Bowman III, beloved granddaughter Gina Cunningham and spouse Steven L. Thelen, and husband Maj. Gen. George S. Bowman Jr. Surviving Mrs. Bowman are her daughter, Diane (Jim) Cunningham, daughter-in-law Caren(Denham) Bowman, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Mrs. Bowman will be interred beside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to any of the mentioned organizations or to the Marine Military Academy ? Lt.Col. Robert Grider- Dir. of Development, 320 Iwo Jima Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550.
