Colorado Springs - Vera Walker passed away on April 25, 2019, at the age of 97 in Mount St Francis Nursing Center, Colorado Springs, CO.



Vera was born in Webber, Kansas, on May 10, 1921, to George W. Graham and Nora (Wilson) Graham. Vera married Marvin Walker on November 26, 1941. After World War II, the couple made their home in Mankato, Kansas, where Vera was active in church and community events.



Along with being a mother and homemaker, Vera gave piano lessons and made many lifelong friendships with her students and their parents.



Vera and Marvin traveled by car extensively, visiting Mexico and most states, including Alaska. They also took several cruises. After Marvin's retirement, the couple moved to Harlingen, Texas. They returned to live in Kansas in 2005, and in 2014, Vera moved to Colorado.



Vera is survived by her sister, Miriam Giese, Colorado Springs, CO; daughters Judith Ann Walker-Felix, St. Louis, MO, and Joanna Jean Fetting and husband Tom Fetting, Buena Vista, CO; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, cousins, and great nieces and nephews.



Graveside services at Courtland, Kansas, Cemetery will be announced later. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Second Presbyterian Church in Harlingen, TX or Harmony Methodist Church in Mankato, KS. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary