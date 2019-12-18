|
|
Combes - Verna K. Young died at the age of 88 on December 14, 2019 at her home in Combes, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry L Young.
Mrs. Young was a long time educator and administrator in the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District as well as former member of the Board of Trustees. She graduated from Wilson Tract High School and Baylor University.
A memorial service will be held on January 18 at 2 pm in First United Methodist Church in Harlingen.
The family will be creating a memorial scholarship fund in the name of Mrs. Young at HCISD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to either HCISD c/o Sandra Tovar, 407 N. 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen, TX 78550 or to the Memorial Fund at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1406 E. Austin Avenue, Harlingen, TX 78550.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 18, 2019