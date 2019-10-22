|
Harlingen - Veronica Salazar entered into the eternal rest of her Heavenly Father on October 19th, 2019 at 10:24 pm.
She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Linda N. Salazar and is survived by her fiance William Michael DeHart, son Brian Timothy Scanlan, daughters Kailee Belle and Kellyn Shae DeHart, and her father Ruben G. Salazar.
She leaves behind her loving family; brothers Jorge Salazar, Leonel D. Munoz, and Ruben Salazar, II, and sisters Lisa M. Hernandez, Linda E. Perez, and Kristy L. Evans, their spouses, her nieces and nephews, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Even though her time with us was short, Veronica Salazar had so much to be proud of and worked diligently to accomplish many of her goals.
After having her first child at 16, Veronica continued to pursue her education and graduated high school ahead of her classmates, and later earned a degree in Human Resource Management. She was exceptional in business and finance, and managed multiple businesses and excelled in many ventures despite the differences between them. She most recently launched Sterling Valley Property Investments and was in the process of developing land and building homes. Her style was impeccable and she easily made the world around her more beautiful. She had a great love for aviation and despite all obstacles, obtained her pilot's license for small aircraft when she was 27 years old.
Veronica Salazar lived a beautiful life. Not only was she an intelligent and capable business person, a designer, and an adventurer, she was also talented in music and was a self-taught guitar and piano player, drummer, and gifted singer and songwriter. She performed in various venues and in church for friends and family. She loved going to concerts and instilled her love of music in her children, especially her son Timothy, and she enjoyed knowing that he surpassed her skill in drumming.
Veronica also had a wonderful ability to make people laugh and could make friends easily with her antics. She could light up the darkest day with her whole-hearted laugh and her humor, which was unparalleled. One could always count on a comedic retelling of simple stories and impersonations of her favorite characters and people.
Veronica had a tried and tested relationship with her Savior and as she struggled in life, it was evident that He would bring her back into loving fellowship. She loved the Lord immensely, prayed for others whether she knew them or not personally, and leaned on scripture through difficult times.
Veronica became engaged to her childhood best friend and sweetheart in 2018 and together they have two gorgeous baby girls. Veronica and Michael planned to marry February 20th, 2020 but had to put their plans on hold after the sudden illness and prognosis of her mother. Though Veronica had been able to overcome many hardships in her life, the loss of her mother was too great, and she suffered a rapid decline after complications of an undiagnosed medical condition.
The Salazar & DeHart families would like to thank those friends and family members that helped to care for, visit with, love on, pray and intercede for our precious girl.
Heartfelt thanks to the DeHart/Garrett families as they sat vigil this past week and gave needed support during this difficult time.
We are not guaranteed tomorrow, we only have today, so love one another while there is yet time.
"And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their life even unto death." - Revelation 12:11
Services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm. A chapel service will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen, TX on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10 am with internment to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 22, 2019