After a brave battle with several lengthy illnesses, Vesta Henderson Smith, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Salado, Texas, on September 19th, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family. Born in Weslaco, Texas, Vesta grew up in south Texas and graduated Valedictorian of the Class of 1951 at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School. She briefly attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos before eloping and marrying her high school sweetheart, Garry Smith, of Alamo, Texas in 1952. Vesta had a long secretarial career with legal and medical offices. She was the Director of Volunteer Services at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Texas and, later, was the business manager of International Physical Therapy Service, the business built and owned by her husband, Garry. A total bibliophile and voracious reader, Vesta was also a published writer, co-authoring a series of eight children's books with her husband. She loved the adventure of travel, and enjoyed multiple trips with Garry to central Mexico and Canada, as well as cruises to Alaska. The Smiths moved to the Texas Hill Country where Vesta became involved with Camp Wood's local community dinner theater group and performed in several productions which she loved. Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ruth Henderson; parents-inlaw, Howard and Annamay Smith; she is survived by her husband of 68 years, Garry Smith; daughters Cynthia Schmidt, Rory Skinner, and Vanessa Poscher; son-in law, Nick Schmidt; granddaughters, Dr. Aubrey Schmidt and Ashley Schmidt; sister, Jean Cannon; brotherin-law Howard Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Vesta was a devoted wife and helpmate a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Her sweet spirit and spunkiness will not be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to any Christian charity of your choice
. Memorial service arrangements are pending at this time.