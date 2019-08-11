Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Harlingen, TX
Vicente B. Sanchez


1928 - 2019
Vicente B. Sanchez Obituary
Harlingen - Vicente B. Sanchez, 91, went to be with his lord on August 9, 2019. Vicente was born on March 20, 1928 in Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Albino and Ventura Sanchez.

Vicente worked in agriculture for over 50 years with Adams' Farms. He will always be remembered as a hard working man who worked long days in order to provide for his family and as a caring husband, father and grandfather.

Vicente is survived by his loving wife Micaela Sanchez, daughters Carmen (Miguel) Jaramillo, Edelmira (Jesus) Sanchez, and Maribel (Robert) Sanchez. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lee Roy, D.J., Jasmine, Michael, Jessica, Marc, Jennifer, Isaiah, and Ryan. Along with his great-grandchildren Adriana and Jayden.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Harlingen, Texas on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 11, 2019
