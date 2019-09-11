Valley Morning Star Obituaries
|
Vicki Sue Green


1951 - 2019
Vicki Sue Green Obituary
San Benito - Vicki Sue Green passed peacefully at her home in San Benito, Texas on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born in Davenport, Iowa to the late John Reed Aden and the late Jane Mary Andrews Aden on July 23, 1951.

Vicki was a retired bus driver for Lakeview Schools in Battle Creek, Michigan and enjoyed bowling, camping, gambling, and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank and Richard Reynolds; sister-in-law, Ann Dunston.

Left to treasure Vicki's memory is her husband, Eugene E. Green; their children, Eugene (Emily) Green II, Rebecca (Chris) Willoughby, Michael Green, Early (Heidy Melville) Batterson, Tracey (Tony) Juarez, Patricia Green; nineteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; her siblings, Reed (Lucy Magby) Aden, Laura Smith, Patti Aden, Johnny Aden, Diane (Robert Boggs) Cathcart, Paul (Annette) Aden, Melissa Aden, Cindy (Lydell Rogers) Aden, Jerry (Marsha) Porter; a large extended family and a host of many friends.

Vicki's family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Priscilla Velasquez, FNP; Dr. Nabeel Sarhill and staff; Dr. Emmanuel Akinyemi; Kindred Hospice; Valley Baptist Medical Center nursing staff; and, Windsor Atrium staff.

A celebration of Vicki's life will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2019 beginning at 6:00 PM at Palabra de Fe a las Naciones, 746 Sonora Avenue, Raymondville, Texas.

Memorial donations honoring Vicki Sue Green may be made to a charitable organization of your choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 11, 2019
