Edmond - On June 21, 2019, Victor Tumlinson, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 71. Victor Hilton Tumlinson was born October 4, 1947 to William Jackson and Pauline Olita Tumlinson in Harlingen, Texas. Victor graduated from Texas A & I with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He was a Freemason and traveled the world as he worked in the oil industry for over 30 years, mostly at Occidental Petroleum Company.



In 1974, he married the love of his life, Barbara Lynn Lynch. On March 16, 2019, they celebrated 45 years of marriage. In his retirement, he enjoyed visiting family, walking his beloved dog, gardening, reading, genealogy, fishing on his boat, Miss B, and playing dominoes.



Victor was preceded in death by his father, Bill, his mother, Polly, his daughter, Katy Alice, his son, William Robert, and his brother, William Bartwell. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his daughter, Jennifer Lyn and her spouse, Ashley, and his daughter, Kristy Mae and her spouse, Justin, and his 6 grandchildren, Liam, Gladys, Greta, Erik, Alita, and James, his brother, James Patrick and his spouse, Marsha, his sister, Nan Pauline, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



A funeral service in the chapel followed by a graveside service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 AM at Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Avenue, Raymondville, TX 78580.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2 PM at Touchmark at Coffee Creek, 2801 Shortgrass Road, Edmond, OK, 73003.



Memorial donations may be made to at .