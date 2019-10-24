|
Primera, TX - Victor Manuel Hernandez, age 65, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday October 22, 2019, peacefully at his residence surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Montemorelos, NL, Mexico on December 19, 1953 to Manuel Hernandez and Guadalupe Pena. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and lifetime resident of Harlingen. He retired from the road construction industry, where he worked many years as a heavy equipment operator for Wright Way Contractors. Victor loved spending days on the beach at SPI, fishing and hunting.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his loving and devoted wife of 23 years, Alicia Hernandez, Son, Jesus (Jesse) Antonio Hernandez; Children from a previous marriage, Marisol Hernandez, Marisela Hernandez Kelley (Josh) and Victor Hernandez Jr. (Annette), 4 grandchildren, Shawn, Ania, Dreyedan and Sebastian, 2 brothers, Juan Hernandez and Obed Garcia. He is also survived by many half brothers and half sisters, numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday October 24, 2019 from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm with a service of prayer of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm, Thursday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial is tentatively scheduled to be celebrated on Friday October 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Harlingen-Combes Memorial Park Cemetery, Combes.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Josh Kelley, Shawn Kelley, Victor Hernandez Jr., Jesse Antonio Hernandez, Roberto Posada and Juan Hernandez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550. You may send condolences at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 24, 2019