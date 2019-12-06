|
Raymondville - Victor Pat Tumlinson, 19, of Raymondville Texas gave his life for his country in the United States Navy on December 7, 1941.
He was born on January 28, 1922 in Stuart Place, Texas, son of Victor Hilton Tumlinson and Ora Lou (Jackson) Tumlinson.
Victor's immediate family members included his parents; brothers, Samuel H. Tumlinson and William J. Tumlinson, and a sister, Martha Tumlinson Harris. His surviving family members include many nieces and nephews.
Military graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Raymondville Memorial Cemetery to honor his military service, including Pearl Harbor.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.
