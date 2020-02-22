|
Harlingen, TX - Victoria C. Trevino, age 90, of Harlingen, Texas passed away comfortably on February 20, 2020.
Victoria was born on November 8, 1929 in Sebastian, Texas to Faustino and Petra Trevino.
She is survived by her brother, Crespin Trevino, sisters Rita Rangel and Feliciana "Chana" Moreida and her sister-in-law Florinda C. Trevino, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Victoria enjoyed her life around her family, her church and her work in the retail business.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her nephews Noe Trevino, Raul Trevino,
Raul Trevino Jr, Eleazar Rangel, Bernabe Trevino, Felipe Galvan IV and Andy Perez.
Visitation will be held on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Sunday evening, led by the Guadalupana Society. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday February 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church with Deacon Genaro as celebrant. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery, Harlingen.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 22, 2020