Victoria G. Gonzales


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Victoria G. Gonzales Obituary
Kingsville - Victoria G. Gonzales, 86 of Kingsville and formerly of Harlingen entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe C. Gonzales.

Victoria is survived by her son and daughters Jesusa Lopez, Herminia Gonzales and Raymond Gonzales; 8 grandchildren Edna Victoria (Juan Francisco) Forero, Rachel Ann Lopez, Amy Lyn Lopez, Lucy Martina Lopez, Jamie Marie Johnson, Jenna Kay Johnson, Stephanie Lynn Gonzales and Kristina Lee Gonzales; 28 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; a sister Antonia Calzada Rios; a brother Julian Calzada; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 17, 2019
