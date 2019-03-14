Home

1933 - 2019
Vincente Bueno Hernandez Obituary
Harlingen - Vincente Bueno Hernandez, of Harlingen, Texas. Devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 08, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Karnes City, TX on April 05, 1933. He is preceded in death by (father) Jose S. Hernandez; (mother) Clara Bueno; and Jessika R. Hernandez (granddaughter). Rey De Leon (brother); Leandro Hernandez (brother); Francisco Hernandez (brother); and Sara Portales (sister). Left to cherish his loving memory are, his wife Esmeralda Hernandez (Ybarra); his children, Sandra, Linda, Mindy, Tami, and Leandro Hernandez. His siblings Agapito Bueno Hernandez; Teodora Ramirez; and Manuel Bueno Hernandez; 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Marines for several years. Funeral services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, TX. 956-350-8485.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 14, 2019
