Harlingen - Virginia Avila Trevino, 89, peacefully passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Tx on February 8, 2020. She was born and raised in San Benito, Tx to the parents of Pedro M. Avila and Paula Villanueva. She lived a long and wonderful life with her beloved husband Lionel T. Trevino through a marriage of 60 years; she now precedes in death with him. Alongside in the preceding is her mother and father, daughter Mary Lou Palacios, granddaughter Liz and her child J.J. Palacios Jr. Her brother Salvador Avila of Chicago, IL, Aunt and Uncle Paula Lopez of Beeville, Tx, & brother-in-law Alberto Trevino of Mabank, Tx. She left behind her daughter Cynthia Martinez and grandchildren she raised, Ashley and Justin Martinez, John Palacios and great granddaughter Alexis (Kyle) Baker. In continuance she has left her son-in-law Ruben Palacios, grandchildren Lisa (Danny) Garza, Daniel (Millie) Palacios, 10 great grand-children, and 4 great great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren on the way. Thank you to all of the staff from Valley Baptist for caring for Virginia in her final days and a special thank you to Dr. Juan A. Maldonado and his staff for her primary care. We would like to thank all of those who have reached out during this time with your loving words and sympathies. Your support does not go unnoticed and is truly appreciated. Rosary services will be at Heavenly Grace in La Feria, Tx on Tuesday 2/11/2020 at 7p.m. and Religious Services at San Felipe Catholic Church in Harlingen, Tx on Wednesday 2/12/2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Tx.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 11, 2020