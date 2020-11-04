Grapevine, TX - Virginia Claire Russell, 92, a resident of Rockwall, TX, was called to the Lord September 1, 2020 after a long battle with several health issues. She was born to Hugh and Lurline McClelland on March 20, 1928 and was a graduate of Marshall High School and North Texas State University in Denton. She then moved to Harlingen, TX where she began a long and distinguished teaching career and married Merrill W. Russell, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, William McClelland, and her former husband and is survived by her two sons, Merrill W. "Rusty" Russell, III, DDS of Austin and Dean H. "Dusty" Russell of Rockwall, and three grandchildren, Merrill W. Russell, IV, Alexis C. Russell, and Samantha Russell.
Memorial contributions are suggested for animal rescue at ASPCA.org
.