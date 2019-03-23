Home

Virginia Mae Lofton Obituary
Lyford - Virginia Mae Lofton, 96 of Lyford, Tx., entered into rest Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center, surrounded by family.

She was born February 15, 1923 in Hillsboro, IL, to Samuel E. and Ruth (Richmond) Briggs. Virginia is preceded in death by her siblings, Earl, June and Frances.

Left behind to cherish her memories are sons, Dennis (Rachel) Lofton, Pat (Dianne) Lofton, Russell Lofton, and daughter, Susan (David) Wittenbach, grandchildren: Jason, Staci, Roger, and Denise, great grandchildren: Dylan, Arden, and Kynsley, also numerous nieces, nephews and her church family.

Visitation will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 23 & 24, 2019 at the Duddlesten Funeral Home, Raymondville, Tx. Funeral services will be held Sunday March 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Lyford Seventh Day Adventist Church, 8331 Orange Park Ave., Lyford, Tx. 78569. Interment will follow in the Raymondville Memorial Cemetery, Raymondville, Tx.

In lieu of flowers, or donations of choice, donations may be made to the Lyford Seventh Day Adventist Church, P.O. Box 707 Lyford, Texas 78569.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 23, 2019
