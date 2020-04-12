|
Los Fresnos - Virginia Rosevelt went to be with the Lord on Sunday April 5, 2020 while being treated at the Valley, Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Texas.
She was born July 1, 1926 In Topeka, Kansas and spent most of her life there, raising her family. She had a wanderlust and moved several times from Kansas to California and South Texas. Virginia was involved in the family business activities most of her adult life and helped her Father on his registered Hereford cattle ranch. She also worked with her Mother at the family owned Help-Ur-Self Laundry. Later she managed the family owned mobile home park in Topeka. She spent the final 15 years of her life in the Rio Grande Valley, which had become a retirement home for her parents and siblings. She came from a hard working farm family and was most proud of becoming a licensed over the road truck driver. She was very independent and wasn't afraid to try anything. She was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star, the American Legion, and the Baptist Church in Kansas and Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur F. Cooley and Clara Rosebough Cooley, her brother
H. King Cooley and sister June Cooley Waite. Her middle son Douglas Cooley Rosevelt passed of Alzheimer's in 2013.
She is survived by her sons Kenneth Rosevelt of Los, Fresnos, TX and Robert Rosevelt of Berryton, Kansas. She had two grandsons two granddaughters, nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren at the time of her death.
No Memorial Service will be held at this time due to the Covid 19 quarantine.
Arrangements are being provided by the Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen, TX.
