Harlingen - Virginia T. Gonzalez 67, of Harlingen entered into rest August 2, 2020. She was born in Harlingen July 28, 1953 to Juan and Jesusa R. Tamez. She lived in Harlingen, and was employed by Rio Hondo ISD for 15 years. She had recently retired in June 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Antonio R., Santiago, Simon, Alfredo, Fernando, and Francisco Perez.She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Nieves Gonzalez; 6 children, Maria Josephina (Pablo) Reyna, Melissa (Thomas) Smith, Antonio (Shannon) Zavala, Adrian Lee Gonzales, Mireya (Joel) Nino, Jose Nieves Gonzales (Anilu Nino); 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 brothers, Jose Tamez and Manuel (Elvira) Tamez, Sr.Visitation will begin Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.