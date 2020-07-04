Harlingen - Vivian O. Pace, age 92, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Monday June 29, 2020. Vivian was born July 2, 1927.
Vivian is survived by; daughter Tina Pace; grandson Mathew Trevino, granddaughter Amanda Trevino and grandson James Pace.
Vivian was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years +Billie Pace; son +Mark Pace.
Do to the pandemic the family is exercising caution and held a private burial.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Valley Haven Inc. 5501 U.S. 83 Business, Harlingen, TX 78552.
