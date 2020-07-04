1/1
Vivian O. Pace
1927 - 2020
Harlingen - Vivian O. Pace, age 92, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Monday June 29, 2020. Vivian was born July 2, 1927.

Vivian is survived by; daughter Tina Pace; grandson Mathew Trevino, granddaughter Amanda Trevino and grandson James Pace.

Vivian was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years +Billie Pace; son +Mark Pace.

Do to the pandemic the family is exercising caution and held a private burial.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Valley Haven Inc. 5501 U.S. 83 Business, Harlingen, TX 78552.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Pace family.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
