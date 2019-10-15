Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace McMillian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace L. McMillian


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace L. McMillian Obituary
Harlingen - Wallace L. McMillian went to be with our Lord peacefully on October 14, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Hazel Cox McMillian of Branson, MO; a brother Robert (Sharon) McMillian of Carlsbad, CA; sister Mabel (Bill) Crouse of Liberty, MO.

Wallace is survived by his wife Virginia of 25 years; two brothers Dale (Clara) formerly of Liberty, MO now retired in Pharr, TX and Orbon (Phyliss) Dean of Branson, MO. Also by many nephews and nieces from Kansas City, MO, Carmel, IN, Oceanside, CA, and La Feria, TX.

His family moved from Branson, MO to Liberty, MO where Wallace graduated and joined the army. He trained at the Air Borne School in Ft. Campbell, KY. and qualified as a parachutist in 1951. He was discharged in 1956 and retired from Marion Dow in Kansas City and in 1991 he joined his brother Dale in Pharr, TX where he resumed playing golf with him and Orbon Dean.

Wallace is best described as a quiet and likeable person among his golf friends. He also enjoyed dancing and the slot machines in Vegas. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him best.

Many thanks to the Kindred Hospice staff including RN's Louise Reyes and Yolanda Vega; father Eusebio Martinez of his ministry and Josie Sinyard. Caregivers Annie Silva, Lucy Mendoza, and Bob Davis from Harlingen and Ray and Hope Rocha from La Feria.

Last but not least my neighbors and close friends at Stuart Place Country Club that were there for me (Virginia) with much moral support and so many prayers for my Wallace.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A burial of ashes will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Military Honors by the American Legion Post 205 at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX with Father Eusebio Martinez officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now