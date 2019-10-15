|
Harlingen - Wallace L. McMillian went to be with our Lord peacefully on October 14, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Hazel Cox McMillian of Branson, MO; a brother Robert (Sharon) McMillian of Carlsbad, CA; sister Mabel (Bill) Crouse of Liberty, MO.
Wallace is survived by his wife Virginia of 25 years; two brothers Dale (Clara) formerly of Liberty, MO now retired in Pharr, TX and Orbon (Phyliss) Dean of Branson, MO. Also by many nephews and nieces from Kansas City, MO, Carmel, IN, Oceanside, CA, and La Feria, TX.
His family moved from Branson, MO to Liberty, MO where Wallace graduated and joined the army. He trained at the Air Borne School in Ft. Campbell, KY. and qualified as a parachutist in 1951. He was discharged in 1956 and retired from Marion Dow in Kansas City and in 1991 he joined his brother Dale in Pharr, TX where he resumed playing golf with him and Orbon Dean.
Wallace is best described as a quiet and likeable person among his golf friends. He also enjoyed dancing and the slot machines in Vegas. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him best.
Many thanks to the Kindred Hospice staff including RN's Louise Reyes and Yolanda Vega; father Eusebio Martinez of his ministry and Josie Sinyard. Caregivers Annie Silva, Lucy Mendoza, and Bob Davis from Harlingen and Ray and Hope Rocha from La Feria.
Last but not least my neighbors and close friends at Stuart Place Country Club that were there for me (Virginia) with much moral support and so many prayers for my Wallace.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A burial of ashes will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Military Honors by the American Legion Post 205 at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX with Father Eusebio Martinez officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 15, 2019