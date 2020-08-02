McAllen - Walter J. Dowdy, 94, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Alfredo Gonzalez Veterans Nursing Home in McAllen.
Walter was born on March 28, 1926 in Arkansas to Walter and Reba Dowdy. He proudly served with the United States Army during World War II and after his service became a Aircraft Specialist with the U.S. Government for many years. He was a member of the VFW Lodge in San Benito and a resident of Cameron County for over 30 years.
He is survived by a nephew, Paul Davenport of Santa Rosa and numerous other family and friends.
Walter will laid to rest at the Rio Grande Valley Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.