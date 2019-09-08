|
Sachse - Wanda Gilbreath Stevens peacefully passed away on August 19, 2019. She was born on June 26, 1926, in Lamesa, Texas, to Patrick H. Couch and Myrtle Davis Couch. At the age of 13 her family moved to Eastland, Texas where she graduated from Eastland High School in 1943.
She married James R. Gilbreath Jr. on September 5, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas. He was in the United States Air Force stationed in Harlingen, Texas. After his discharge from the Air Force, they remained in Harlingen. He owned and operated an Exxon service station for 35 years and she worked at Central Power and Light Company, now AEP, in San Benito, retiring in 1988. Jim passed away in 1993 after a long illness with cancer.
She met Robert M. Stevens at First Christian Church in Harlingen, Texas.
They married on June 26, 2003. He passed away in 2007. She lived in Harlingen until 2012 when she moved to Plano, Texas, to be near her remaining family. She was living in Wylie, Texas at the time of her death.
She was a long time member of the First Christian Church in Harlingen where she sang in the choir and played hand bells. After moving to Plano, she became a member of the First Christian Church in Plano.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by her two nieces; Juanava Collins, Juanava's daughter Michelle Salazar and her husband, Daniel; their sons Luke and Issac; and Karen Jo White; her son Jon White and wife Lisa, and their daughters , Natalie and Sophia.
Wanda loved all of her nieces and nephews unconditionally -- they were the children she never had. She also loved the children of her friends, especially Rachael Ross and Natalie Baker Williams.
Additionally, she is survived by Bob Stevens' family, all of whom she was close to and loved.
At her request, she will be cremated and will be inurned with her first husband, Jim Gilbreath, at Mont Meta Memorial Cemetery in San Benito, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 8, 2019