Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Wayne R. Daugherty


Wayne R. Daugherty Obituary
Harlingen - Wayne R. Daugherty was 86 and living in Harlingen, Texas when he passed on Thursday, May 30, 2019 of cancer in his home.

He was born January 28, 1933 in Leavenworth, KS to parents Myrtle and Roy Daugherty. Wayne had one sibling, Maxine Guenther residing in Lawrence, KS.

He married JoAnn Daugherty on July 19, 1957 and they were married for 55 years until her passing on January 20, 2013. Wayne is survived by his son Neil Daugherty of Wichita, KS, and wife Carolyn, who has preceded him in death; his daughter Linda Huffman and husband Bill of Topeka, KS; 3 grandchildren Richard Daugherty and wife Julie Larkin of Wichita, KS, Rebecca Snodgrass and husband Shad of Derby, KS and Scott Huffman and wife Wendy Ethridge of Alice, TX; 10 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

Wayne was a 32nd Degree Freemason, was a member of the Scottish Rite in Topeka, KS and was a member of the Shriners Motor, Patrol and Transportation Unit.

Wayne joined the Navy in 1952 and served on the flagship USS Eldorado during the Korean War. He retired from Santa Fe Railroad where he worked as a machinist at the shops in Topeka, KS. He loved dancing and riding his Harley. He was very friendly, loving and considerate family man. He enjoyed 25 years in the Rio Grande Valley in his retirement.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.

Published in Valley Morning Star on June 2, 2019
