Primera - William Arthur Curry of Primera, TX, born June 19, 1951 passed peacefully on July 26, 2020.He is preceded in death by his parents Wilson F. Curry, Wanda Fay Curry and sister, Jackie Fay York.William affectionally known as "Willie", "Brother" or "Bubba" is survived by his sister Charlene C. Sanchez, nephews Wilson Curry and Seth Sanchez, nieces Wanda Tello and Seleise Sanchez. Great nephews, Tanner Curry, Casey Wood, John Tello, Greyson Sanchez. Great nieces, Taylor Curry, Lyah Sanchez.Willie was a man with a rough and tough exterior but had an extreme fear of rodents, which we all exploited. His heart was of pure gold and had a deep love for children. He will always be known for his conversational stories and giving everyone a nickname. He upheld a family legacy of a love for wildlife and hunting which he willingly shared with many.Brother was an old-fashioned guy who idolized John Wayne and had watched every western movie known to man. He dedicated his life to agriculture and truck driving to which he had a great passion for. He enjoyed taking drives to visit friends, family, and view wildlife. Bubba loved Jeeps and owned many over the years; this love was rooted in childhood memories where he was driven around the farm in a Jeep by his uncle Bill.In Willie's journey of life, he met many people and had many friends which he would contact after an event of "washing his truck". Bubba was a simple man of humble means, but he was always willing to share and help his family and close friends.Brother left a lasting impression on those that knew him well. His quick wit, one liners and stories will be greatly missed, but will live on in our memories.A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to current events allowing for family and friends to congregate and properly honor his life.