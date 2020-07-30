1/1
William Arthur Curry
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Primera - William Arthur Curry of Primera, TX, born June 19, 1951 passed peacefully on July 26, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents Wilson F. Curry, Wanda Fay Curry and sister, Jackie Fay York.

William affectionally known as "Willie", "Brother" or "Bubba" is survived by his sister Charlene C. Sanchez, nephews Wilson Curry and Seth Sanchez, nieces Wanda Tello and Seleise Sanchez. Great nephews, Tanner Curry, Casey Wood, John Tello, Greyson Sanchez. Great nieces, Taylor Curry, Lyah Sanchez.

Willie was a man with a rough and tough exterior but had an extreme fear of rodents, which we all exploited. His heart was of pure gold and had a deep love for children. He will always be known for his conversational stories and giving everyone a nickname. He upheld a family legacy of a love for wildlife and hunting which he willingly shared with many.

Brother was an old-fashioned guy who idolized John Wayne and had watched every western movie known to man. He dedicated his life to agriculture and truck driving to which he had a great passion for. He enjoyed taking drives to visit friends, family, and view wildlife. Bubba loved Jeeps and owned many over the years; this love was rooted in childhood memories where he was driven around the farm in a Jeep by his uncle Bill.

In Willie's journey of life, he met many people and had many friends which he would contact after an event of "washing his truck". Bubba was a simple man of humble means, but he was always willing to share and help his family and close friends.

Brother left a lasting impression on those that knew him well. His quick wit, one liners and stories will be greatly missed, but will live on in our memories.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to current events allowing for family and friends to congregate and properly honor his life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 29, 2020
Haven't seen Willie in over 40 years. He was always a nice guy and a lot of fun to visit with. I will always remember him fondly. RIP
Sissy Stohler
July 29, 2020
I’m so sorry that Mr Curry passed away. Ramon n I really liked him, man of small words with me but not with him . May God bring you comfort on cherish memories. Hugs Charlene sending healing prayers .love Estela Perez
Estela Perez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved