|
|
William Kavanaugh Francis II, 77, of Harlingen, TX, passed away on February 7, 2020, in Houston, TX.
Kavanaugh, born July 28, 1942, in Memphis, TN, was the son of William Kavanaugh Francis and Sara Jo Little Francis. Kavanaugh married Susan Roland of La Feria on June 27, 1981. Their daughter, Madeline Sanders Francis, lives in Paris, France.
He is survived by his wife and daughter; siblings Sally Francis Kehayes and husband Alex, Edenton, NC, Tom Hendrix Francis and wife Barbara, Blytheville, AR, and Christine Francis Copeland, Kansas City, MO; brothers-in-law Dick Roland and wife Martha, Fredericksburg, TX, Greg Roland and wife Sandy, Sun City, TX, Steve Roland and wife Jenny, Magnolia, TX, and Larry Roland and wife Melissa, Ponte Vedra, FL; beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Harlingen, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. J.J. Wicke officiating; a reception will follow at the church. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX.
Donations may be made in Kavanaugh's memory to the First United Methodist Church, 321 E. Harrison Ave., Harlingen, TX, 78550 or Asbury Theological Seminary, 204 N. Lexington Ave., Wilmore, KY 40390, or .
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 12, 2020