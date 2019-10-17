Home

Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
William Frederick Johnson


1953 - 2019
William Frederick Johnson Obituary
Harlingen - Fred was a loving sincere and wonderful husband, brother and uncle. He earned his wings and entered to eternal rest on Monday October 14, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, TX. After a battle with Cancer. Fred was born January 19, 1953 to + William and +Jean Johnson.

Fred is survived by his wife; Bel Johnson, 2 loving sisters; Carolyn (Stan) Vincent, Kathy (Gary) Rosenbohm; and family members; Chris Carley, Crystal (Orly) Rodulfo; 3 grandchildren; Carley, Austin and Christian; Fred also leaves behind numerous nieces and 1 nephew Bret. He will forever be missed.

Fred was preceded in death by; parents + William and +Jean Johnson.

Fred retired as a Public Accountant in St. Louis, MO. But his joy was farming especially during harvesting at Rosenbohm Farms in Illinois. Special thanks to Dr. Rachel Giese, ENT-Otolaryngologist, also Lisa from Kindred Hospice.

Services will be held in Glasford, IL with family present.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Johnson family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 17, 2019
