Harlingen - William Joe "Bill" Guthrie, was born in Voss, TX on June 7, 1928. He entered the house of our Lord on March 23, 2019 at the age of 90.



After moving to the Rio Grande Valley to play baseball for the Harlingen Capitals in 1950, he fell in love with a hometown girl. Bill loved the Valley, especially Harlingen, and together, he and Mary Sue Twinn married and raised a family. In 1981, they started a very successful sporting goods business they named Bill Guthrie Sports.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Susie Guthrie; his parents, Jim and Gladys Guthrie; and his sister, Juanelle Hagler.



He is survived by his daughter, Gayle Guthrie (Pat) Jackson of San Marcos; sons, Jimmy Guthrie (Tim Ransom) of Austin and Scott (Michele) Guthrie of Bastrop. He was lovingly known as "Granddaddy" by his four grandchildren, whom he adored; Guthrie (Amanda) Jackson of Hobbs, NM, Conleigh Jackson, Reagan (Brad) Crockett, and Harrison Guthrie all of Austin. He was also dearly loved by nieces, nephews, extended family, and numerous friends.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria @ 11:00 AM. Memories and condolences may be placed online @ www.heavenlygracergv.com.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Harlingen Boys and Girls Club.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, a Dignity memorial provider. (956)797-5500 Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 29, 2019