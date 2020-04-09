Home

William Neal "Bill" Lipe


1934 - 2020
William Neal "Bill" Lipe Obituary
Plano - William Neal Lipe, Ph.D.

William Neal Lipe, 85, of Plano and formerly of Los Fresnos, Texas, passed away April 7 , 2020. He was born near Los Fresnos to Edgar Neal and Bessie DeBusk Lipe. He served in the U.S. Navy, completed degrees at Texas A&M and University of California at Davis, and worked for the Texas A&M Experiment Station for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Jean Adams Lipe of Plano; daughter, B. J. Swenson and husband Brian and their son Will of El Campo; son, David Neal Lipe and wife Connie and their sons, Atticus, Nathaniel and Sebastian of Plano; and daughter Linda Lipe and her son Jackson Dyas of Lakeville, Minnesota. William was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Edgar, George, and John Lipe and sister Dorris Pierce. Due to these uncertain times, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Bill may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 9, 2020
