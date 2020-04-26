|
La Feria - William Robert Buford, Jr., 73, passed away at home in La Feria, TX, on Saturday, April 18th, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on December 1st, 1946. At just six weeks old, his mother boarded a train in Wyoming with him and his two older sisters, to move the rest of the family to Harlingen, TX, where his father had transferred with the government to work for the USDA. In 1965, he graduated from Harlingen High School. In June of 1966, he joined the Army and fought two tours of duty in the Vietnam War as a Green Beret. He was honorably discharged June 13, 1969. It was a Friday. He always said that Friday the 13th was his luckiest day, but we think that was the day he met his bride. Bill and Stacey were set up on a blind date just two days later on June 15. They ended up married on December 20, 1969 and were married for 50 years.
After Vietnam, Bill began working for Boggus Motor Company in Harlingen. He spent almost his entire career of 40 years with the Boggus' who we consider family. He loved to fish and hunt and spend time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Stacey, sisters Verna Mae Scott of Warner Robins, GA, and Patricia Mems (Bob) of Macon, GA. Other survivors include children Brandi Nelson (Scott) and William "Trey" R. Buford, III, (Tina) both of Harlingen, TX, and grandchildren, Ian and Brody Mulkey and Cisco and William Buford and Katie and Daniel Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Minnie Buford, and his brother-in-law, Bill Scott.
The entire family would like to thank Tony Banda, Tony Hinojosa, Nelly Sanders, Alma Salinas and the rest of the staff at Bee First, who helped us care for Bill after he finished his treatments at MD Anderson. Their love, patience and care for him was amazing to us all and such a blessing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 321 E. Harrison Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550, or the at this link - http://www2.heart.org/goto/bufordmemorial.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 26, 2020