|
|
Marshall, Arkansas - Wilma Earl Schroedl, age 93 of Witts Springs, Arkansas passed from this life on Monday, October 21st, 2019 at Highland Court in Marshall, Arkansas. She was born in Snohomish County, Washington on March 2nd, 1926 to William Earl Fields and Frances Louise Knoll Fields.
Wilma was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Clinton, Arkansas when she was able. Wilma obtained her GED and held several jobs in her career but worked for many years at CBS in Pitman, New Jersey until her retirement. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #439 in La Feria. Wilma loved camping and traveling and was a member of Family Campers and Rvers (FCRV) for many years. Her presence will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Survivors include one son, Patrick Kelly of Witts Springs; grandchildren, Patrick Kelly Jr. of NJ, Arthur L. Kelly of DE, Brian M. Kelly of DE, Jason Kelly of AL, Thomas E. Edmund of NJ, Gene B. Edmund of DE, Suzanne Estes of NJ, Theresa Edmund of OH and Judy Kelly of TX; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends who will mourn her passing.
Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, William and Frances Fields; the father of her children, Thomas C. Kelly Sr.; two children, Theresa W. Edmund and Thomas C. Kelly Jr.; and her siblings, Eloise Townsend, William Fields and Warren Fields.
Funeral services for Wilma will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, Arkansas. Visitation will be 10:00 till 11:00 AM preceding the service. Following the service in Marshall, Wilma's remains will travel to Rudy Garza Palms Funeral Home in La Feria, Texas where services will be on Sunday October 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow the service in Texas at La Feria Cemetery in Cameron County, Texas where Wilma will be laid to rest beside her husband, Thomas C. Kelly Sr. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as bearers.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 25, 2019