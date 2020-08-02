1/1
Yolanda Cansino
Mercedes - Mercedes - Yolanda Cansino went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Yolanda was born July 6, 1956 to Ruben Cano and Bertha Evans Siller.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ruben Cano and Bertha Evans Siller; siblings, Julian Siller and Ismael Garza; grandchild, Ismael Cansino.

Yolanda is survived by her loving children Maryann (Pedro) Quiroz, Cynthia Cansino, Marivel Perez, Jesus (Vianey) Cansino and Johnny Moya; ten grandchildren, Pedro Quiroz Jr, Patrick Quiroz, Crista Paredez, Julissa Bocanegra, Sergio Salas, Jose Perez, Mariah Perez, Alicia Ortiz, Vanessa Ortiz and Jax Cansino; one greatgrandchild Camilla Castro; siblings Jose Siller, Irma (Eloy) Mendez, Armando (Sylvia) Siller, Arturo Garza, Esmeralda Garza, Noel Garza, Leticia Garza, Marie Vega-Bustamante and Javier Vega.

Visitation will be on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park of La Feria, TX.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garcia and Trevino Funeral Home, 439 S. Vermont Avenue, Mercedes, TX.

We love you mom! You will greatly be missed.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
