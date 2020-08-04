San Benito, TX - Yolanda Leona Gaytan, 58 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2020.
Yolanda was a head start teacher for 16 years. She loved children and ensuring their future was bright and successful. Yolanda was an avid crafter, always sewing and crafting gifts for others. Yolanda loved her grandchildren and spent as much time with them as she could.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Munsell; and father, Heleodoro Valdez.
Yolanda is survived by her loving husband, Rufino Gaytan Jr; her children, Laura Michelle (Fred) Vazquez, Lilyan Rae (Joe) Trevino, and Ryan David (Nallely) Gaytan; grandchildren, Reynaldo Ratliff Jr., Gabriela Nicole Ratliff, Adellyn Marie Gaytan, Abram Ryan Gaytan, Amberly May Gaytan, and Josiah Alexander Trevino; and siblings, Lydia Villarin and Olga Land.
