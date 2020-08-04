1/1
Yolanda Leona Gaytan
1961 - 2020
San Benito, TX - Yolanda Leona Gaytan, 58 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2020.

Yolanda was a head start teacher for 16 years. She loved children and ensuring their future was bright and successful. Yolanda was an avid crafter, always sewing and crafting gifts for others. Yolanda loved her grandchildren and spent as much time with them as she could.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Munsell; and father, Heleodoro Valdez.

Yolanda is survived by her loving husband, Rufino Gaytan Jr; her children, Laura Michelle (Fred) Vazquez, Lilyan Rae (Joe) Trevino, and Ryan David (Nallely) Gaytan; grandchildren, Reynaldo Ratliff Jr., Gabriela Nicole Ratliff, Adellyn Marie Gaytan, Abram Ryan Gaytan, Amberly May Gaytan, and Josiah Alexander Trevino; and siblings, Lydia Villarin and Olga Land.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Yolanda Leona Gaytan at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
