Harlingen - Yolanda S. Machuca 67, entered into rest Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Machuca and brother, Cayetano Sauceda, Jr.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters; Sandra (Guadalupe) Huerta of San Benito and Monica Machuca of Harlingen; sons, Pedro Machuca, Jr. (Christina Hernandez), Ricardo (Elisa) Machuca and Jose Luis Sauceda all of Harlingen; 23 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Yolanda is also survived by her sisters, Irene Sauceda, Maria (Rosa) Espinoza, Lupita Gracia and brother, Martin Sauceda.
Visitation will begin Friday at 10:00 am until 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Ashland Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 28, 2019