Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Machuca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda (Sauceda) Machuca


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda (Sauceda) Machuca Obituary
Harlingen - Yolanda S. Machuca 67, entered into rest Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Machuca and brother, Cayetano Sauceda, Jr.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters; Sandra (Guadalupe) Huerta of San Benito and Monica Machuca of Harlingen; sons, Pedro Machuca, Jr. (Christina Hernandez), Ricardo (Elisa) Machuca and Jose Luis Sauceda all of Harlingen; 23 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Yolanda is also survived by her sisters, Irene Sauceda, Maria (Rosa) Espinoza, Lupita Gracia and brother, Martin Sauceda.

Visitation will begin Friday at 10:00 am until 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Ashland Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now