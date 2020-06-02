San Benito - Yolanda "Yoli" Sheldon Galvan 80 passed away at her home surrounded by family on Sunday morning May 31, 2020. She was born February 10, 1940 in Brownsville, Texas to Manuel Medina Sheldon and Nieves Hernandez Sheldon.
Yoli graduated from Brownsville High School in 1959, retired from the University of Texas at Austin and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory will be her husband Conrado Galvan, Jr., her children Rene, Anna Lisa, and Eric. She is also survived by a large Sheldon and Galvan extended family.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in San Benito. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 2, 2020.